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    1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, Attend Runway Run '26 alongside NATO allies

    1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, attend Runway Run '26 alongside NATO allies

    Photo By Spc. Andre Gremillion Jr | U.S. Army Sgt. Caleb Shawgo, assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, gives a...... read more read more

    LITHUANIA

    03.27.2026

    Story by Spc. Andre Gremillion Jr 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    ŠIAULIAI, Lithuania - U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, attend a static display during Runway Run '26 at the Lithuanian Air Force Base in Šiauliai, on March 28, 2026.

    The Runway Run was a community event organized by the Lithuanian Air Force to celebrate their continued membership in NATO, this year marking their 22nd year. The event took place on the 3000-meter runway at the Šiauliai Military Airfield, bringing together allied nations and local townspeople.

    In 2004, Lithuania officially joined NATO and now hosts this event annually.

    The event featured an airshow, a 3K fun run, live music, and static displays of military vehicles and equipment. It served as a platform for partner nations to strengthen their relationships, while the inclusion of community members as invited guests helped foster greater understanding and connection between local communities and their armed forces. Additionally, the event offered attendees a unique opportunity to interact with soldiers from multiple NATO units.

    U.S. Soldiers assisted hundreds of local townspeople and military enthusiasts with hands-on experience inside their M1A2 Abrams, where they answered questions and spoke about being part of a tank crew and their experiences while deployed here

    Spc. Jordan Abee, an armored crew member on the M1A2 Abrams, shared his perspective and experience in Lithuania during the event.

    “[We are here to] show what force we are providing to the Lithuanian civilians. This is what they have in case anything happens; we are here for them,” he said.

    This community outreach event offered attendees insight into military vehicles operated by U.S. and NATO forces while reinforcing ongoing cooperation among NATO member nations.

    -30-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 14:42
    Story ID: 561663
    Location: LT
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, Attend Runway Run '26 alongside NATO allies, by SPC Andre Gremillion Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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