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    Pierra Charles L’Enfant Headstone at Arlington National Cemetery

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Video by Derek Patterson 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Pierre Charles L'Enfant was an engineer, architect and city planner who served in the Continental Army during the American Revolution and subsequently designed the spatial plan for Washington, D.C. Made of white marble, the monument consists of four slabs supported on six posts, with an oak leaf at each corner and a scalloped design around the edges. The east end (facing Arlington House) depicts L'Enfant's plan for Washington, D.C., with an epitaph. He is laid to rest in Section 2.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001235
    VIRIN: 260314-A-ET384-9592
    Filename: DOD_111602060
    Length: 00:09:34
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pierra Charles L’Enfant Headstone at Arlington National Cemetery, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    pierre
    anc
    arlington-national-cemetery
    pierre-charles-lenfant
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