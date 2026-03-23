Pierra Charles L’Enfant Headstone at Arlington National Cemetery

Pierre Charles L'Enfant was an engineer, architect and city planner who served in the Continental Army during the American Revolution and subsequently designed the spatial plan for Washington, D.C. Made of white marble, the monument consists of four slabs supported on six posts, with an oak leaf at each corner and a scalloped design around the edges. The east end (facing Arlington House) depicts L'Enfant's plan for Washington, D.C., with an epitaph. He is laid to rest in Section 2.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001235
|VIRIN:
|260314-A-ET384-9592
|Filename:
|DOD_111602060
|Length:
|00:09:34
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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