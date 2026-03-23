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    Darby Now News

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    ITALY

    03.23.2026

    Video by Linda Lambiotte and Chiara Mattirolo

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Darby community! Welcome to the new PAO podcast “Darby Now” - your city, your stories, right now! Here we bring you the top events and happenings in our community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 04:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001205
    VIRIN: 260324-A-BD101-6162
    Filename: DOD_111601428
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: IT

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