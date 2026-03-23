Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Leadership Attends Iwakuni City 20th Anniversary Ceremony, 2026

Leadership from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni attend the Iwakuni City 20th Anniversary Ceremony at city hall in Iwakuni City, Japan, March 20, 2026. The annual event featured speeches and live performances to commemorate the city’s merge with seven other surrounding towns to streamline local government operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 04:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1001204
|VIRIN:
|260320-M-RU004-1619
|Filename:
|DOD_111601387
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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