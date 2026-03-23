Radio Around the Region: National Junior Honor Society

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001203" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Wesley Weeks, Student Council President and National Junior Honor Society Representative, speaks with radio broadcaster Lance Cpl. Andrew Kinght at the AFN Iwakuni radio station on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 25, 2026. During the interview, they spoke about what it takes to become a member of NJHS and why Weeks chose to join it. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)