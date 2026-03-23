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    Radio Around the Region: National Junior Honor Society

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.24.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Wesley Weeks, Student Council President and National Junior Honor Society Representative, speaks with radio broadcaster Lance Cpl. Andrew Kinght at the AFN Iwakuni radio station on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 25, 2026. During the interview, they spoke about what it takes to become a member of NJHS and why Weeks chose to join it. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 04:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001203
    VIRIN: 260325-M-RU004-3922
    Filename: DOD_111601368
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, Radio Around the Region: National Junior Honor Society, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Radio Interview
    AFN Iwakuni
    NJHS
    Radio around the Region
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Student Council President

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