Radio Around the Region: National Junior Honor Society

Wesley Weeks, Student Council President and National Junior Honor Society Representative, speaks with radio broadcaster Lance Cpl. Andrew Kinght at the AFN Iwakuni radio station on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 25, 2026. During the interview, they spoke about what it takes to become a member of NJHS and why Weeks chose to join it. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 04:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001203
|VIRIN:
|260325-M-RU004-3922
|Filename:
|DOD_111601368
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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