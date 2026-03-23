RED Friday Shoutout, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kiana Wilson, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001202" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kiana Wilson, an administrative specialist and a native of Tampa, Fla., gives a shoutout to her husband on the parade deck of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 19, 2026. Wilson is responsible for management of administrative and clerical functions in the areas of general, personnel, operational, and manpower administration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)