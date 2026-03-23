RED Friday Shoutout, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kiana Wilson, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kiana Wilson, an administrative specialist and a native of Tampa, Fla., gives a shoutout to her husband on the parade deck of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 19, 2026. Wilson is responsible for management of administrative and clerical functions in the areas of general, personnel, operational, and manpower administration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 04:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001202
|VIRIN:
|260319-M-RU004-2191
|Filename:
|DOD_111601365
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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