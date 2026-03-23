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    RED Friday Shoutout, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kiana Wilson, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.18.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kiana Wilson, an administrative specialist and a native of Tampa, Fla., gives a shoutout to her husband on the parade deck of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 19, 2026. Wilson is responsible for management of administrative and clerical functions in the areas of general, personnel, operational, and manpower administration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 04:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001202
    VIRIN: 260319-M-RU004-2191
    Filename: DOD_111601365
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, RED Friday Shoutout, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kiana Wilson, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    parade deck
    Florida
    Japan
    admin
    MCAS Iwakuni
    REDFriday

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