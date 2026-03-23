U.S. Sailors conduct flight operations aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN68) in the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Johnathan McCune)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 22:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001168
|VIRIN:
|260327-N-DL801-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111600327
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations, by SN Johnathan McCune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.