Guatemalan Distinguished Visitors Tour the USS Nimitz

Guatemalan distinguished visitors observe flight operations on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, March 26, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Johnathan McCune)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 22:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001165
|VIRIN:
|260326-N-DL801-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111600321
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
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