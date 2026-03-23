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    Guatemalan Distinguished Visitors Tour the USS Nimitz

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    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Seaman Johnathan McCune 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Guatemalan distinguished visitors observe flight operations on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, March 26, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Johnathan McCune)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 22:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001165
    VIRIN: 260326-N-DL801-1001
    Filename: DOD_111600321
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guatemalan Distinguished Visitors Tour the USS Nimitz, by SN Johnathan McCune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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