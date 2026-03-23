7th TB(X) - Range Control

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001069" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) qualify with the M-4 Carbine rifle and the SIG Sauer M18 handgun at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 9-11, 2026. The weapons qualifications tests Soldiers’ lethality and efficiency with targets ranging from 50-300 meters and various shooting positions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)