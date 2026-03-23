U.S. Army Soldiers from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) qualify with the M-4 Carbine rifle and the SIG Sauer M18 handgun at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 9-11, 2026. The weapons qualifications tests Soldiers’ lethality and efficiency with targets ranging from 50-300 meters and various shooting positions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 09:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001069
|VIRIN:
|032426-F-QI804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111598562
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th TB(X) - Range Control, by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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