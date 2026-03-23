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    7th TB(X) - Range Control

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    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) qualify with the M-4 Carbine rifle and the SIG Sauer M18 handgun at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 9-11, 2026. The weapons qualifications tests Soldiers’ lethality and efficiency with targets ranging from 50-300 meters and various shooting positions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 09:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001069
    VIRIN: 032426-F-QI804-1001
    Filename: DOD_111598562
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, 7th TB(X) - Range Control, by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Ft. Eustis
    Range Control
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Live-fire range
    7th TB(X)
    lethality & readiness

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