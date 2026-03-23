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    2026 National Medal of Honor Day at Arlington National Cemetery

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Derek Patterson 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    On National Medal of Honor Day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, Arlington National Cemetery honored the extraordinary courage and sacrifices of those who have received our nation’s highest military award for valor.

    Medal of Honor recipients gathered at ANC for an Armed Forces Full-Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. U.S. Marine Corps Col. H.C. “Barney” Barnum Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient, described it as “a day to pause, reflect and rededicate ourselves to what this medal stands for.”

    Arlington National Cemetery remembers all who went above and beyond the call of duty to earn the Medal of Honor.

    (U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 08:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001067
    VIRIN: 260325-A-ET384-1145
    Filename: DOD_111598530
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 National Medal of Honor Day at Arlington National Cemetery, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    wreath ceremony
    ANC
    Medal of Honor Day
    Medal of Honor

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