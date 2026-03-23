The Watch That Never Ends: A Century of Military Guards

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For 100 years, a military guard has stood watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, representing a century of steadfastness, dedication and respect.



Today, we commemorate this milestone and highlight the legacy of those who have kept this sacred vigil since March 25, 1926.



From the precision of the Changing of the Guard to the reverence they have for the unknown service members, this century-long commitment reflects a tradition of American patriotism and honor.



Join us as we pay tribute to the Tomb Guard and their century of unbroken service, preserving the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.





(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)