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    The Watch That Never Ends: A Century of Military Guards

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Derek Patterson 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    For 100 years, a military guard has stood watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, representing a century of steadfastness, dedication and respect.

    Today, we commemorate this milestone and highlight the legacy of those who have kept this sacred vigil since March 25, 1926.

    From the precision of the Changing of the Guard to the reverence they have for the unknown service members, this century-long commitment reflects a tradition of American patriotism and honor.

    Join us as we pay tribute to the Tomb Guard and their century of unbroken service, preserving the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.


    (U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 08:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001066
    VIRIN: 260325-A-ET384-8262
    Filename: DOD_111598522
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, The Watch That Never Ends: A Century of Military Guards, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC
    Tomb of the Unkown Soldier
    100 year anniverary
    history
    Honor Guard

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