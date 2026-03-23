Alert! Transition Video

Text on screen video announcing USMC's transition to the Alert! Mass Notification System
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 07:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001065
|VIRIN:
|260327-M-MC944-1952
|Filename:
|DOD_111598491
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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USMC Transitions to Alert! Mass Notification System
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