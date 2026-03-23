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    2nd Bomb Wing 2025 Year Wrap-Up

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    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Video created for display at the 2nd Bomb Wing Annual Awards Ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Lousiana March 20, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 17:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001036
    VIRIN: 260326-F-DY500-1001
    Filename: DOD_111597894
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, 2nd Bomb Wing 2025 Year Wrap-Up, by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Louisiana
    Annual Wrap Up

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