Retired SSgt Kijuan Amey details his experience during an Air Force Wounded Warrior Program C.A.R.E. Event. Amey explains how the Adaptive Sports Program helped him in his recovery. Retired SSgt Hovaness Oganesyan discusses recovery through art.
AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families. (U.S. Air Force video by Anthony Beauchamp)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 15:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001022
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-XX948-5806
|Filename:
|DOD_111597612
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program | Resiliency | Adaptive Sports, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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