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    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program | Resiliency | Adaptive Sports

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    RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Retired SSgt Kijuan Amey details his experience during an Air Force Wounded Warrior Program C.A.R.E. Event. Amey explains how the Adaptive Sports Program helped him in his recovery. Retired SSgt Hovaness Oganesyan discusses recovery through art.

    AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families. (U.S. Air Force video by Anthony Beauchamp)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 15:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001022
    VIRIN: 260326-F-XX948-5806
    Filename: DOD_111597612
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program | Resiliency | Adaptive Sports, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Resiliency, readiness, recovery, AFW2, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

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