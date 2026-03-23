Sea States Episode Four

Nofolk, Va. (Mar. 26, 2026) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Military Sealift Command, is joined by Matt Hoag, Port Captain, and Vincent Ransom, Port Chief, to provide updates to keep Mariners, Sailors, and Civilians informed on issues impacting the fleet and the command during this edition of Sea States. The episode highlighted recent concerns brought up by Civil Service Mariners. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 17:15
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1001009
|VIRIN:
|260326-N-TF680-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111597255
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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