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    Sea States Episode Four

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Video by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Nofolk, Va. (Mar. 26, 2026) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Military Sealift Command, is joined by Matt Hoag, Port Captain, and Vincent Ransom, Port Chief, to provide updates to keep Mariners, Sailors, and Civilians informed on issues impacting the fleet and the command during this edition of Sea States. The episode highlighted recent concerns brought up by Civil Service Mariners. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 17:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1001009
    VIRIN: 260326-N-TF680-1001
    Filename: DOD_111597255
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Sea States Episode Four, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MSC, Sea States, We Deliver

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