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    B-roll Package: Combined Readiness: Inter-unit casualty and vehicle recovery exercise

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.11.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department conduct an inter-unit casualty and vehicle recovery exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 11, 2026. The training strengthened coordination between emergency response and logistics teams, improving rapid response, casualty care, and vehicle recovery capabilities in challenging weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 02:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000917
    VIRIN: 260212-F-NU460-1001
    Filename: DOD_111596008
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, B-roll Package: Combined Readiness: Inter-unit casualty and vehicle recovery exercise, by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Readiness
    Recovery Vehicle
    Misawa Air Base

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