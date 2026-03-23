B-roll Package: Combined Readiness: Inter-unit casualty and vehicle recovery exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000917" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department conduct an inter-unit casualty and vehicle recovery exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 11, 2026. The training strengthened coordination between emergency response and logistics teams, improving rapid response, casualty care, and vehicle recovery capabilities in challenging weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)