B-roll Package: Combined Readiness: Inter-unit casualty and vehicle recovery exercise

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department conduct an inter-unit casualty and vehicle recovery exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 11, 2026. The training strengthened coordination between emergency response and logistics teams, improving rapid response, casualty care, and vehicle recovery capabilities in challenging weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 02:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000917
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-NU460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111596008
|Length:
|00:05:01
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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