(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Loglines Magazine Spring 2026 Edition - Captioned

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA’s LOGLINES, the Spring issue is out!
    See agile adjustments. DLA Energy’s real time situational awareness.
    Days two minutes, I app enables rapid data backed decisions.
    And tech acumen, the cornerstone of modern leadership.
    It’s all there and more, in LOGLINES… a must-read for the Joint Logistics Enterprise!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 16:05
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1000868
    VIRIN: 260325-O-GC213-2448
    PIN: 505964
    Filename: DOD_111595100
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Loglines Magazine Spring 2026 Edition - Captioned, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    Loglines Magazine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video