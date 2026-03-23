DLA Loglines Magazine Spring 2026 Edition - Captioned

DLA’s LOGLINES, the Spring issue is out!
See agile adjustments. DLA Energy’s real time situational awareness.
Days two minutes, I app enables rapid data backed decisions.
And tech acumen, the cornerstone of modern leadership.
It’s all there and more, in LOGLINES… a must-read for the Joint Logistics Enterprise!
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 16:05
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1000868
|VIRIN:
|260325-O-GC213-2448
|PIN:
|505964
|Filename:
|DOD_111595100
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
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|0
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