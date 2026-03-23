U.S. Army Experience 2026 Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000865" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Students from across the Dallas and the Killeen area came to Fort Hood to participate in the Fort Hood Army Experience. Students participated in basic training activities and learned about the different career opportunities available within the Army.