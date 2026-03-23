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    U.S. Army Experience 2026 Interviews

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Derika Upshaw 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Students from across the Dallas and the Killeen area came to Fort Hood to participate in the Fort Hood Army Experience. Students participated in basic training activities and learned about the different career opportunities available within the Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 15:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1000865
    VIRIN: 260325-A-OL557-4961
    Filename: DOD_111595088
    Length: 00:07:22
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: DESOTO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TEXAS, US

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    This work, U.S. Army Experience 2026 Interviews, by Derika Upshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #FortHood
    #USArmy
    #U.S.ArmyExperience
    #IMCOM #AMC

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