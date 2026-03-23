Students from across the Dallas and the Killeen area came to Fort Hood to participate in the Fort Hood Army Experience. Students participated in basic training activities and learned about the different career opportunities available within the Army.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 15:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1000865
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-OL557-4961
|Filename:
|DOD_111595088
|Length:
|00:07:22
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|DESOTO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|KILLEEN, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Experience 2026 Interviews, by Derika Upshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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