U.S. Army Experience 2026 B-Roll: Day 1

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The III Armored Corps and Fort Hood hosted the U.S. Army Experience, a program designed for high school students and student-athletes to explore opportunities in the U.S. Army.



Student-athletes participated in the Basic Training Experience, navigating obstacle courses led by former drill sergeants. Simultaneously, a Career Expo took place on the other side of Sadowski Parade Field, where students explored Army career fields including dentistry, aviation as a CH-47 Chinook pilot, medical services, Army band and explosive ordnance disposal robotics.



Commanding general of III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, welcomed students to the installation. During the event, Admiral administered the oath of enlistment to prospective recruits from across Texas, coordinated by the 5th Recruiting Brigade.



Participating schools on Day 1 included Shoemaker, Chaparral, Killeen, Harker Heights, Ellison and DeSoto high schools. DeSoto High School’s football team, which participated in the U.S. Army Experience last year, went on to win the Texas UIL 6A Division II state championship and credited the event as part of its preparation.