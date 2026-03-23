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    Joint Base San Antonio supports Post-Isolation Support Activities

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Members of the State Department reunite a U.S. citizen with his family as a part of post-isolation support activities at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, March 25, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000813
    VIRIN: 260325-F-RD023-1001
    Filename: DOD_111594483
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Base San Antonio supports Post-Isolation Support Activities, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    State Department
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Fort Sam Houston Randolph)
    post-isolation support activities

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