Joint Base San Antonio supports Post-Isolation Support Activities

Members of the State Department reunite a U.S. citizen with his family as a part of post-isolation support activities at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, March 25, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 13:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000813
|VIRIN:
|260325-F-RD023-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111594483
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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