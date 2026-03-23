SMA Weimer: The Importance of Reenlistment and Career Counselors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000776" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sergeant Major of the Army Weimer addresses the force on the importance of the decision to reenlist and the vital role of Army Career Counselors in helping Soldiers navigate their career paths and explore opportunities for continued service.