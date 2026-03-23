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    SMA Weimer: The Importance of Reenlistment and Career Counselors

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Kindra Ford 

    HQDA, Deputy Chief of Staff G-1

    Sergeant Major of the Army Weimer addresses the force on the importance of the decision to reenlist and the vital role of Army Career Counselors in helping Soldiers navigate their career paths and explore opportunities for continued service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 10:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000776
    VIRIN: 251022-A-LT599-7318
    Filename: DOD_111593936
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, SMA Weimer: The Importance of Reenlistment and Career Counselors, by MSG Kindra Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    career counselor
    SMA
    Army Retention
    reenlistment opportunites

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