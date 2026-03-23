Sergeant Major of the Army Weimer addresses the force on the importance of the decision to reenlist and the vital role of Army Career Counselors in helping Soldiers navigate their career paths and explore opportunities for continued service.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 10:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000776
|VIRIN:
|251022-A-LT599-7318
|Filename:
|DOD_111593936
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SMA Weimer: The Importance of Reenlistment and Career Counselors, by MSG Kindra Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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