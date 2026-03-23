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    Allied Airpower Integration During Exercise Kazagaruma 26

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.23.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Royal Netherlands Air Force aircraft conduct coordinated takeoffs and a flyover during Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2026. The bilateral and multilateral training demonstrates the partners’ ability to integrate and operate seamlessly, enhancing collective readiness and reinforcing a united commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 02:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000766
    VIRIN: 260323-F-OS908-1001
    Filename: DOD_111593514
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Allied Airpower Integration During Exercise Kazagaruma 26, by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAF
    Misawa AB
    JASDF
    35th FW
    Exercise Kazaguruma 26

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