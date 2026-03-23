Allied Airpower Integration During Exercise Kazagaruma 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000766" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Royal Netherlands Air Force aircraft conduct coordinated takeoffs and a flyover during Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2026. The bilateral and multilateral training demonstrates the partners’ ability to integrate and operate seamlessly, enhancing collective readiness and reinforcing a united commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)