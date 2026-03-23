Allied Airpower Integration During Exercise Kazagaruma 26

U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Royal Netherlands Air Force aircraft conduct coordinated takeoffs and a flyover during Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2026. The bilateral and multilateral training demonstrates the partners’ ability to integrate and operate seamlessly, enhancing collective readiness and reinforcing a united commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 02:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000766
|VIRIN:
|260323-F-OS908-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111593514
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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