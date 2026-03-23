As the sun rises over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, we reflect on 100 years of a military guard standing watch. Join us as we pay tribute to the Sentinels and their century of unbroken service, preserving the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.
(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 19:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000748
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-ET384-3440
|Filename:
|DOD_111593253
|Length:
|00:05:48
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sunrise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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