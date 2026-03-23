National Medal of Honor Day: Military Medical Heroes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000746" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

There is no higher accolade in the United States Armed Forces than the Medal of Honor. The Medal of Honor is awarded to military personnel serving across the Services for incredible acts of valor and selflessness. Since the Civil War, 79 service members belonging to what we now call the Military Health System have been recognized for this distinction. These U.S. military medical personnel faced life-or-death decisions that few will ever have to make. While some of these heroes never returned home to tell their story, their legacy lives on in the hearts of the American people. Medal of Honor Day is celebrated every year on March 25. The MHS celebrates these service members and their selfless, daring, and extraordinary acts of bravery.



Read more about their sacrifices at the Military Health Medal of Honor Timeline at https://health.mil/About-MHS/Military-Medical-History/Historical-Timelines/Medal-of-Honor.