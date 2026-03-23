National Medal of Honor Day: Military Medical Heroes

There is no higher accolade in the United States Armed Forces than the Medal of Honor. The Medal of Honor is awarded to military personnel serving across the Services for incredible acts of valor and selflessness. Since the Civil War, 79 service members belonging to what we now call the Military Health System have been recognized for this distinction. These U.S. military medical personnel faced life-or-death decisions that few will ever have to make. While some of these heroes never returned home to tell their story, their legacy lives on in the hearts of the American people. Medal of Honor Day is celebrated every year on March 25. The MHS celebrates these service members and their selfless, daring, and extraordinary acts of bravery.
Read more about their sacrifices at the Military Health Medal of Honor Timeline at https://health.mil/About-MHS/Military-Medical-History/Historical-Timelines/Medal-of-Honor.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 18:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000746
|VIRIN:
|260324-O-TR188-5722
|Filename:
|DOD_111593201
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|US
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