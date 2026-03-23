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    3rd SFG(A) Unit Highlight

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Edward Randolph 

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) discusses the unique capabilities that distinguish the unit from other Special Operations forces. 3rd SFG (A) conducts specialized operations across the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) area of responsibility to support theater objectives and U.S. national interests.

    The group maintains and employs highly trained units capable of executing the full spectrum of special operations at a moment’s notice, working alongside allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to tactical mastery and regional expertise, 3rd SFG (A) remains the preferred and most lethal special operations entity within the African AOR. (U.S. Army video by SGT Edward Randolph)

    This video was altered for security purposes in accordance with USSOCOM Manual 360-1.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 16:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000734
    VIRIN: 260324-A-MC630-1001
    Filename: DOD_111592982
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, 3rd SFG(A) Unit Highlight, by SGT Edward Randolph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    1SFC (A)
    3rd Special Force Group (Airborne)
    Green Berets
    Army
    Fort Bragg

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