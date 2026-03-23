3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) discusses the unique capabilities that distinguish the unit from other Special Operations forces. 3rd SFG (A) conducts specialized operations across the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) area of responsibility to support theater objectives and U.S. national interests.
The group maintains and employs highly trained units capable of executing the full spectrum of special operations at a moment’s notice, working alongside allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to tactical mastery and regional expertise, 3rd SFG (A) remains the preferred and most lethal special operations entity within the African AOR. (U.S. Army video by SGT Edward Randolph)
This video was altered for security purposes in accordance with USSOCOM Manual 360-1.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 16:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000734
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-MC630-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111592982
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd SFG(A) Unit Highlight, by SGT Edward Randolph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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