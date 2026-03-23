(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBRN forces provide essential capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Col. Jacy Park, commander of the Fort Hood, Texas-based 48th Chemical Brigade, explains why Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) capabilities are essential to winning in the modern battle space.

    Park described how CBRN forces help to provide theater opening capabilities, freedom of maneuver for ground forces on the battlefield and how CBRN expertise contributes to sustained operations in the CBRN contested environment.

    The 48th Chemical Brigade is the only active-duty chemical brigade in the U.S. Army and is one of three major subordinate commands under the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-based 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command.

    The 20th CBRNE Command is a one-of-a-kind Department of the Army unit under the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, comprising 75% of the active Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and CBRN units.

    The 20th CBRNE Command is a highly technical, joint task force-capable, special purpose formation of approximately 3,600 Soldiers and 250 civilians stationed across 16 States and 19 different installations.

    Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command take on and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 12:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000671
    VIRIN: 260317-A-FJ565-7274
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111592429
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN forces provide essential capabilities, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video