CBRN forces provide essential capabilities

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Col. Jacy Park, commander of the Fort Hood, Texas-based 48th Chemical Brigade, explains why Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) capabilities are essential to winning in the modern battle space.



Park described how CBRN forces help to provide theater opening capabilities, freedom of maneuver for ground forces on the battlefield and how CBRN expertise contributes to sustained operations in the CBRN contested environment.



The 48th Chemical Brigade is the only active-duty chemical brigade in the U.S. Army and is one of three major subordinate commands under the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-based 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command.



The 20th CBRNE Command is a one-of-a-kind Department of the Army unit under the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, comprising 75% of the active Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and CBRN units.



The 20th CBRNE Command is a highly technical, joint task force-capable, special purpose formation of approximately 3,600 Soldiers and 250 civilians stationed across 16 States and 19 different installations.



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command take on and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards.