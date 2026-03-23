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    USMC Generative and Agentic AI Workshop: Day 3 - Block 3

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    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Video by Capt. Stephanie Baer 

    Deputy Commandant for Information

    The USMC Generative and Agentic AI Workshop hosted by the Deputy Commandant for Information (DCI) took place March 9-11, 2026. The DCI Service Data Office convened the workshop to understand high impact uses for AI across the Service and provide an overview of Joint and industry solutions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 10:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1000658
    VIRIN: 260311-M-IM441-1003
    Filename: DOD_111592017
    Length: 00:52:27
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    Artificial Intelligence
    GenAI
    USMC
    Information

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