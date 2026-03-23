The USMC Generative and Agentic AI Workshop hosted by the Deputy Commandant for Information (DCI) took place March 9-11, 2026. The DCI Service Data Office convened the workshop to understand high impact uses for AI across the Service and provide an overview of Joint and industry solutions.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 10:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1000650
|VIRIN:
|260309-M-IM441-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111591998
|Length:
|01:22:39
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USMC Generative and Agentic AI Workshop: Day 1 - Block 4, by CPT Stephanie Baer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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