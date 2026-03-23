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    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

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    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Seaman Johnathan McCune 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Sailors conduct flight operations on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, March 23, 2026. Nimitz is currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Johnathan McCune)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 22:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000606
    VIRIN: 260323-N-DL801-1001
    Filename: DOD_111591459
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations, by SN Johnathan McCune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
    Flight operations

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