U.S. Sailors conduct flight operations on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, March 23, 2026. Nimitz is currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Johnathan McCune)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 22:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000606
|VIRIN:
|260323-N-DL801-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111591459
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations, by SN Johnathan McCune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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