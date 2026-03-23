U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) continuously train across a broad spectrum of mission capabilities at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The training highlights Airmen executing high-tempo scenarios designed to build readiness, strengthen integration and ensure the 35th FW can sustain operations in dynamic and contested environments, preserving peace through strength in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 20:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000602
|VIRIN:
|260324-F-VQ736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111591313
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th FW: How We Stay Ready, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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