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    35th FW: How We Stay Ready

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.23.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) continuously train across a broad spectrum of mission capabilities at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The training highlights Airmen executing high-tempo scenarios designed to build readiness, strengthen integration and ensure the 35th FW can sustain operations in dynamic and contested environments, preserving peace through strength in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 20:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000602
    VIRIN: 260324-F-VQ736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111591313
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 35th FW: How We Stay Ready, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Readiness
    Misawa AB
    Readiness Airman Training
    training
    exercise

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