Soldiers of 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) know that preparing for combat requires years of training and discipline to meet the evolving demands of the nation at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 23, 2026. For 3rd SFG(A), 'it takes years to train operational units to the level of proficiency needed to accomplish difficult and specialized SOF missions. Intense training — both in SOF schools and units — is required to integrate competent individuals into fully capable units. This process cannot be hastened without degrading ultimate capability.' (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Edgar Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 15:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1000587
|VIRIN:
|260323-A-EY371-1660
|Filename:
|DOD_111590987
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SOF Truth Number 3: Special Operations Forces cannot be mass produced., by PFC Edgar Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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