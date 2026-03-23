SOF Truth Number 3: Special Operations Forces cannot be mass produced.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000587" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) know that preparing for combat requires years of training and discipline to meet the evolving demands of the nation at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 23, 2026. For 3rd SFG(A), 'it takes years to train operational units to the level of proficiency needed to accomplish difficult and specialized SOF missions. Intense training — both in SOF schools and units — is required to integrate competent individuals into fully capable units. This process cannot be hastened without degrading ultimate capability.' (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Edgar Martinez)