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    Personal ILER Access Overview

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    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Lorraine Cwieka 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    This is a short video on setting up a Personal ILER Access account and the functionalities of the site, as well as how the information can be updated.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000578
    VIRIN: 260323-O-OE306-3084
    Filename: DOD_111590491
    Length: 00:12:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Personal ILER Access Overview, by Lorraine Cwieka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ILER
    Individual Longitudinal Exposure Record

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