Best Squad: Day 5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000522" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 1-222d Aviation Regiment conducted its quarterly Best Squad Competition from 16–20 March 2026, a five day event designed to challenge Advanced Individual Training Soldiers through a series of physically demanding and mentally rigorous tasks that emphasized teamwork, decision making, and foundational leadership skills at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 20, 2026. This was the competition's final day culminated in a team event consisting of 300 hand release push-ups, a sandpit low crawl, a litter carry with Rescue Randy maintained throughout the event, 100 pull-ups, lunges, 300 rowers, tire flips, 300 air squats, and a one mile litter carry. Each task was completed as a squad, demanding sustained physical effort, mental toughness, and team cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith)