(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Squad: Day 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army 1-222d Aviation Regiment conducted its quarterly Best Squad Competition from 16–20 March 2026, a five day event designed to challenge Advanced Individual Training Soldiers through a series of physically demanding and mentally rigorous tasks that emphasized teamwork, decision making, and foundational leadership skills at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 20, 2026. This was the competition's final day culminated in a team event consisting of 300 hand release push-ups, a sandpit low crawl, a litter carry with Rescue Randy maintained throughout the event, 100 pull-ups, lunges, 300 rowers, tire flips, 300 air squats, and a one mile litter carry. Each task was completed as a squad, demanding sustained physical effort, mental toughness, and team cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 08:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000522
    VIRIN: 260320-F-PG418-7001
    Filename: DOD_111589584
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Squad: Day 5, by SSgt Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Strong
    Team Event
    1-222 Aviation Regiment
    Best Squad Competion
    fitness
    Best Squad 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video