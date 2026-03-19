Best Squad: Day 5

U.S. Army 1-222d Aviation Regiment conducted its quarterly Best Squad Competition from 16–20 March 2026, a five day event designed to challenge Advanced Individual Training Soldiers through a series of physically demanding and mentally rigorous tasks that emphasized teamwork, decision making, and foundational leadership skills at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 20, 2026. This was the competition's final day culminated in a team event consisting of 300 hand release push-ups, a sandpit low crawl, a litter carry with Rescue Randy maintained throughout the event, 100 pull-ups, lunges, 300 rowers, tire flips, 300 air squats, and a one mile litter carry. Each task was completed as a squad, demanding sustained physical effort, mental toughness, and team cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 08:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000522
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-PG418-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111589584
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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