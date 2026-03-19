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    2026 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition

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    GREENVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Royalty 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Caleb Green, a fire support specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 138th Operational Fires Command, participates in the 2026 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition in Greenville, Ky., March 22, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Joynt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 09:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000521
    VIRIN: 260322-Z-DO489-1001
    Filename: DOD_111589582
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: GREENVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Alan Royalty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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