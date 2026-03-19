U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Caleb Green, a fire support specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 138th Operational Fires Command, participates in the 2026 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition in Greenville, Ky., March 22, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Joynt)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 09:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000521
|VIRIN:
|260322-Z-DO489-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111589582
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|GREENVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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