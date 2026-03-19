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    Radio Around the Region: Interview with USO Volunteer

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.11.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Kimika Louis, a volunteer at the USO, speaks with radio broadcaster Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel at the AFN Iwakuni radio station on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 12, 2026. During the interview, they spoke about the upcoming Iwakuni Incredible Race event that will take place in April. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 20:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000496
    VIRIN: 260312-M-RU004-6222
    Filename: DOD_111589254
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, Radio Around the Region: Interview with USO Volunteer, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DJ
    AFN Pacific
    Radio around the Region
    USO
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Radio Interveiw

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