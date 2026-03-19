Radio Around the Region: Interview with USO Volunteer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000496" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Kimika Louis, a volunteer at the USO, speaks with radio broadcaster Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel at the AFN Iwakuni radio station on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 12, 2026. During the interview, they spoke about the upcoming Iwakuni Incredible Race event that will take place in April. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)