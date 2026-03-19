Radio Around the Region: Interview with USO Volunteer

Kimika Louis, a volunteer at the USO, speaks with radio broadcaster Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel at the AFN Iwakuni radio station on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 12, 2026. During the interview, they spoke about the upcoming Iwakuni Incredible Race event that will take place in April. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 20:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000496
|VIRIN:
|260312-M-RU004-6222
|Filename:
|DOD_111589254
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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