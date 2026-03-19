III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, addresses Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 12, 2026. VMFA-232 is attached to 1st MAW to enhance squadron readiness and provide flexible fighter attack capabilities in support of a forward posture in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 20:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1000494
|VIRIN:
|260311-M-RU004-2593
|Filename:
|DOD_111589238
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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