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    III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (B-Roll)

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.11.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, addresses Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 12, 2026. VMFA-232 is attached to 1st MAW to enhance squadron readiness and provide flexible fighter attack capabilities in support of a forward posture in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 20:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000493
    VIRIN: 260311-M-RU004-1999
    Filename: DOD_111589235
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (B-Roll), by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Red Devils
    1st MAW
    VMFA-232
    III MEF
    DV visit
    MCAS Iwakuni

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