A video featuring Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jalon Lipford asking various Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) what their essential underway items are as Eisenhower prepares to get underway, Portsmouth, Va., Mar. 3, 2026. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 20:00
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1000434
|VIRIN:
|260305-N-OQ553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111587629
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ask Around IKE #1, by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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