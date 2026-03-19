(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ask Around IKE #1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Miguel Santiago 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    A video featuring Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jalon Lipford asking various Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) what their essential underway items are as Eisenhower prepares to get underway, Portsmouth, Va., Mar. 3, 2026. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 20:00
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1000434
    VIRIN: 260305-N-OQ553-1001
    Filename: DOD_111587629
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ask Around IKE #1, by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Man on the Street Interviews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video