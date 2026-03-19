"I never let breast cancer disable me"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000422" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Navy Veteran Heather Elliott shares her journey from deploying aboard the USS John F. Kennedy in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom to being diagnosed with breast cancer at age 31. After genetic testing revealed no hereditary link, Elliott pursued answers for her diagnosis and, following the passage of the PACT Act, her condition was recognized as service connected. Now, she celebrated over five years cancer-free and continues to receive treatment at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs video by Bailey Breving)