Navy Veteran Heather Elliott shares her journey from deploying aboard the USS John F. Kennedy in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom to being diagnosed with breast cancer at age 31. After genetic testing revealed no hereditary link, Elliott pursued answers for her diagnosis and, following the passage of the PACT Act, her condition was recognized as service connected. Now, she celebrated over five years cancer-free and continues to receive treatment at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs video by Bailey Breving)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 16:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000422
|VIRIN:
|260227-O-GE033-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111587352
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, "I never let breast cancer disable me", by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“I never let breast cancer disable me”
No keywords found.