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    "I never let breast cancer disable me"

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    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Navy Veteran Heather Elliott shares her journey from deploying aboard the USS John F. Kennedy in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom to being diagnosed with breast cancer at age 31. After genetic testing revealed no hereditary link, Elliott pursued answers for her diagnosis and, following the passage of the PACT Act, her condition was recognized as service connected. Now, she celebrated over five years cancer-free and continues to receive treatment at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs video by Bailey Breving)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 16:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000422
    VIRIN: 260227-O-GE033-1001
    Filename: DOD_111587352
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, "I never let breast cancer disable me", by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    &ldquo;I never let breast cancer disable me&rdquo;

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    TAGS

    Breast Cancer
    Navy veteran
    PACT Act

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