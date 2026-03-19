“I never let breast cancer disable me”

Photo By 1st Lt. Bailey Breving | Heather Elliott, a breast cancer survivor, poses for a portrait at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Elliott, who was diagnosed at age 31 and is now five years cancer-free, receives her care through VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and shares her experience to encourage other Veterans to take an active role in their health care. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Bailey Breving) see less | View Image Page

Photo By 1st Lt. Bailey Breving | Heather Elliott, a breast cancer survivor, poses for a portrait at the Alvin C. York...... read more read more

Heather Elliott was 31 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, nearly three decades younger than the average age of diagnosis in the United States. Genetic testing showed no hereditary link. There was no family history to explain it.

Years later, the possibility that toxic exposures during her deployment to the Gulf region may have played a role was considered. Finally, under the PACT Act, her breast cancer became recognized as service connected.

After joining the Navy in 2002 right after high school, Elliott served aboard the USS John F. Kennedy and deployed in 2004 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, traveling to Dubai, Bahrain, Spain, and Italy. She left active duty in 2006 after four years of service.

More than a decade later, on Sept. 13, 2016, what began as imaging to rule out complications from pneumonia led to a life-changing discovery. A CT scan and follow-up imaging revealed masses in both breasts. A biopsy confirmed ductal carcinoma, a type of breast cancer that develops early in the milk ducts, in her right breast.

Further testing determined her cancer was HER2-positive and not hormone produced. Genetic testing came back negative. Without a hereditary explanation, Elliott was left with unanswered questions.

“It’s hard to determine where exactly your breast cancer came from or why you got breast cancer,” Elliott said.

Immediately, she underwent aggressive treatment beginning in October 2016, including multiple chemotherapy regimens, a double mastectomy in March 2017, additional chemotherapy, and 28 rounds of radiation. Her final reconstructive surgery was completed in March 2018. Despite the physical and emotional toll, she continued working and raising her two young sons.

“I knew I had to stay strong for my kids and my family,” she said. “I never let breast cancer disable me.”

Searching for answers

After beginning her career at VA in 2020, Elliott connected with other female Veterans and began sharing experiences. Over time, she noticed a pattern: other women who deployed to the Gulf region in the early 2000s were diagnosed with breast cancer at unusually young ages as well. They compared their stories and common threads emerged like similar deployment locations, prolonged exposure to extreme heat, and concerns about potential toxic exposures. Those conversations prompted Elliott and her oncologist to look more closely at the environments where she had served, including Bahrain, and surrounding areas in the Persian Gulf.

In 2021, she filed her first disability claim seeking service connection for her breast cancer.

“[The claim] was initially denied. But this was before the PACT Act,” Elliott said.

She began her appeal, working with her oncologist to write supporting letters.

In late 2023, after the implementation of the PACT Act, her breast cancer was officially recognized as service connected.

The impact of the PACT Act

The PACT Act is a law that expanded VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. It also added more than 20 presumptive conditions linked to toxic exposures and made it easier for Veterans to connect certain illnesses to service without having to prove direct causation.

Under the PACT Act, VA toxic exposure screenings are more widely available to Veterans. Since 2024, more than 5.6 million Veterans have received these screenings designed to identify potential long-term health effects of exposure.

For Veterans like Elliott, who served in areas such as Bahrain and the Persian Gulf in the early 2000s, the law removed significant barriers that previously required extensive proof linking illness to service.

Now, she receives her care at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and is transitioning to an oncologist within the system.

Breast Cancer Awareness

For Elliott, early detection did not come through routine screening but through diagnostic imaging prompted by illness. Her experience underscores the importance of Veterans discussing their individual risk factors and deployment history with their providers.

“Even men can get diagnosed with breast cancer too,” Elliott advises.

According to the https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/breast-cancer-in-men/key-statistics.html, about 1 in 755 men will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, underscoring that the disease is not limited to women. Survival depends on stage at diagnosis, just like in women. When caught early, outcomes are favorable. However, because men are often diagnosed later, https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/breast-cancer-in-men/detection-diagnosis-staging/survival-rates.html.

Today, Elliott marks a milestone.

“I have been cancer free since 2020, meaning I’ve been cancer free for five years,” she said.

She encourages anyone newly diagnosed to lean on their support systems.

“Don’t be ashamed to reach out if you need help,” Elliott said.

Over five years cancer-free, she reflects with perspective and resilience. “I feel stronger. Wiser. And I don’t let the smallest things get me down anymore,” she said

Elliott’s story underscores the importance of breast cancer awareness, early screening, and understanding eligibility under the PACT Act. For Veterans questioning unexplained diagnoses after toxic exposure, answers may now be within reach.