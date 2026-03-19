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    Air Force, Army Team Up for Counter-Drone Testing at Joint Base Andrews in Collaboration with JIATF-401

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis Redin 

    316th Wing

    The U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and Federal Aviation Administration conducted a joint test of counter drone capabilities at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 18, 2026. Unmanned aerial systems are an evolving threat, leading to the creation of groups like the Joint Interagency Task Force 401, focused on synchronizing counter-UAS efforts across the Department of War and rapidly delivering state of the art counter-UAS capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 15:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000415
    VIRIN: 260318-F-AF022-3062
    Filename: DOD_111587286
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, Air Force, Army Team Up for Counter-Drone Testing at Joint Base Andrews in Collaboration with JIATF-401, by SrA Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    joint operations
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington
    America's Airfield
    Drone Dominance
    JIATF 401

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