Air Force, Army Team Up for Counter-Drone Testing at Joint Base Andrews in Collaboration with JIATF-401

The U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and Federal Aviation Administration conducted a joint test of counter drone capabilities at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 18, 2026. Unmanned aerial systems are an evolving threat, leading to the creation of groups like the Joint Interagency Task Force 401, focused on synchronizing counter-UAS efforts across the Department of War and rapidly delivering state of the art counter-UAS capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 15:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000415
|VIRIN:
|260318-F-AF022-3062
|Filename:
|DOD_111587286
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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