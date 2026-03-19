Air Force, Army Team Up for Counter-Drone Testing at Joint Base Andrews in Collaboration with JIATF-401

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000415" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and Federal Aviation Administration conducted a joint test of counter drone capabilities at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 18, 2026. Unmanned aerial systems are an evolving threat, leading to the creation of groups like the Joint Interagency Task Force 401, focused on synchronizing counter-UAS efforts across the Department of War and rapidly delivering state of the art counter-UAS capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)