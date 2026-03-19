B-roll: US Army veterinarians teams up with KDF, local veterinarians to vaccinate Kenya livestock during Justified Accord 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000320" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Veterinarians and technicians from the 64th Medical Detachment, Veterinary Service Support, Kenya Defence Forces, and a local Kenyan clinic hosted a Veterinary Civic Action Program (VETCAP) at Archers Post, Kenya, March 11, 2026. A team of about 25 veterinarians provided dewormer, vaccines, and medical care to roughly 1,900 goats, camels, donkeys, cows, sheep, and dogs. The two-day program was one of several humanitarian support activities conducted as part of Justified Accord 2026.



JA26 increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance and crisis response, prepares regional partners for United Nations and African Union missions, and builds readiness for the U.S. joint force. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Djibouti, Kenya, and Tanzania, JA26 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)