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    B-roll: US Army veterinarians teams up with KDF, local veterinarians to vaccinate Kenya livestock during Justified Accord 2026

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    KENYA

    03.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Veterinarians and technicians from the 64th Medical Detachment, Veterinary Service Support, Kenya Defence Forces, and a local Kenyan clinic hosted a Veterinary Civic Action Program (VETCAP) at Archers Post, Kenya, March 11, 2026. A team of about 25 veterinarians provided dewormer, vaccines, and medical care to roughly 1,900 goats, camels, donkeys, cows, sheep, and dogs. The two-day program was one of several humanitarian support activities conducted as part of Justified Accord 2026.

    JA26 increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance and crisis response, prepares regional partners for United Nations and African Union missions, and builds readiness for the U.S. joint force. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Djibouti, Kenya, and Tanzania, JA26 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 07:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000320
    VIRIN: 260311-F-HJ874-7294
    Filename: DOD_111585933
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: KE

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-roll: US Army veterinarians teams up with KDF, local veterinarians to vaccinate Kenya livestock during Justified Accord 2026, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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