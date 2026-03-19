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    Hanuman Guardian | US Army Soldiers execute sling load operation with UH-60 Black Hawks

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    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez, Sgt. Charles Marx and Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Woods

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers from the 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, Field Support Company, participate in a sling load operation with UH-60 Black Hawks belonging to the Alpha Company, 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, during Hanuman Guardian on the Ban Di Lang training area in Lop Buri, Thailand, March 16, 2026. Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army B-Roll Package by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Woods, Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez and Sgt. Charles Marx)



    Runtime - 08:32:08

    00:00:00 Wide Shot - 3 FSC soldiers approach and attach cargo w/ UH-60 above (front view)
    00:06:20 Wide Shot - 3 FSC soldiers attaching cargo shot from helicopter
    00:11:19 Wide Shot - 3 FSC soldiers attaching cargo (side view)
    00:13:22 Close Shot - Flight crew observing from inside helicopter
    00:15:10 Wide Shot - 2 FSC soldiers attaching cargo shot from helicopter
    00:18:10 Wide Shot - 2 FSC soldiers attaching cargo shot from helicopter shot from below
    00:21:04 Medium Shot - 2 FSC soldiers attaching cargo shot from helicopter shot from below
    00:22:17 Wide Shot - 3 FSC soldiers approach and attach cargo w/ UH-60 above (front view)
    00:25:25 Medium Shot - 2 FSC soldiers attaching cargo shot from helicopter shot from below
    00:28:27 Wide Shot - 3 FSC soldiers departing cargo (side view)
    00:33:17 Wide Shot - 3 FSC soldiers departing cargo (front view)
    00:39:13 Medium Shot - UH-60 lifts off w/ cargo shot from below
    00:42:15 Wide Shot - UH-60 lifts off w/ cargo (side view)
    00:46:08 Medium Shot - UH-60 lifts off w/ cargo shot from below
    00:49:11 Wide Shot - UH-60 lifts off w/ cargo (top view)
    00:52:25 Wide Shot - UH-60 lifts off w/ cargo (side view)
    00:57:05 Medium Shot - UH-60 flies w/ cargo shot from below
    01:01:12 Wide Shot - UH-60 flying with cargo (side view)
    01:05:07 Medium Shot - UH-60 flying with cargo shot from helicopter
    01:09:16 Medium Shot - UH-60 flies w/ cargo shot from below
    01:12:20 Wide Shot - UH-60 flies w/ cargo
    01:16:00 Medium Shot - Looking out the door of UH-60 (exterior)
    01:18:26 Wide Shot - Shadow of UH-60 flying
    01:21:14 Wide Shot - UH-60 flies w/ cargo
    01:24:00 Medium Shot - Flight crew observing from inside helicopter
    01:26:08 Wide Shot - UH-60 approaches w/ cargo (front view)
    01:29:04 Medium Shot - UH-60 flies w/ cargo
    01:32:03 Wide Shot - UH-60 approaches w/ cargo (front view)
    01:36:13 Wide Shot - UH-60 drops cargo (side view)
    01:40:10 Medium Shot - Flight crew observing from inside helicopter
    01:45:13 Wide Shot - UH-60 drops cargo (side view)
    01:47:27 Wide Shot - UH-60 drops cargo (top view)
    01:50:00 Wide Shot - UH-60 departs (front view)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 04:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000313
    VIRIN: 260316-A-GJ415-9795
    Filename: DOD_111585816
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: LOP BURI, TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanuman Guardian | US Army Soldiers execute sling load operation with UH-60 Black Hawks, by SSG Jon Cortez, SGT Charles Marx and SSG Jeremiah Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARPAC
    bilateral training
    readiness
    Hanuman Guardian
    partnership

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