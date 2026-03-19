Hanuman Guardian | US Army Soldiers execute sling load operation with UH-60 Black Hawks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000313" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, Field Support Company, participate in a sling load operation with UH-60 Black Hawks belonging to the Alpha Company, 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, during Hanuman Guardian on the Ban Di Lang training area in Lop Buri, Thailand, March 16, 2026. Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army B-Roll Package by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Woods, Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez and Sgt. Charles Marx)







Runtime - 08:32:08



00:00:00 Wide Shot - 3 FSC soldiers approach and attach cargo w/ UH-60 above (front view)

00:06:20 Wide Shot - 3 FSC soldiers attaching cargo shot from helicopter

00:11:19 Wide Shot - 3 FSC soldiers attaching cargo (side view)

00:13:22 Close Shot - Flight crew observing from inside helicopter

00:15:10 Wide Shot - 2 FSC soldiers attaching cargo shot from helicopter

00:18:10 Wide Shot - 2 FSC soldiers attaching cargo shot from helicopter shot from below

00:21:04 Medium Shot - 2 FSC soldiers attaching cargo shot from helicopter shot from below

00:22:17 Wide Shot - 3 FSC soldiers approach and attach cargo w/ UH-60 above (front view)

00:25:25 Medium Shot - 2 FSC soldiers attaching cargo shot from helicopter shot from below

00:28:27 Wide Shot - 3 FSC soldiers departing cargo (side view)

00:33:17 Wide Shot - 3 FSC soldiers departing cargo (front view)

00:39:13 Medium Shot - UH-60 lifts off w/ cargo shot from below

00:42:15 Wide Shot - UH-60 lifts off w/ cargo (side view)

00:46:08 Medium Shot - UH-60 lifts off w/ cargo shot from below

00:49:11 Wide Shot - UH-60 lifts off w/ cargo (top view)

00:52:25 Wide Shot - UH-60 lifts off w/ cargo (side view)

00:57:05 Medium Shot - UH-60 flies w/ cargo shot from below

01:01:12 Wide Shot - UH-60 flying with cargo (side view)

01:05:07 Medium Shot - UH-60 flying with cargo shot from helicopter

01:09:16 Medium Shot - UH-60 flies w/ cargo shot from below

01:12:20 Wide Shot - UH-60 flies w/ cargo

01:16:00 Medium Shot - Looking out the door of UH-60 (exterior)

01:18:26 Wide Shot - Shadow of UH-60 flying

01:21:14 Wide Shot - UH-60 flies w/ cargo

01:24:00 Medium Shot - Flight crew observing from inside helicopter

01:26:08 Wide Shot - UH-60 approaches w/ cargo (front view)

01:29:04 Medium Shot - UH-60 flies w/ cargo

01:32:03 Wide Shot - UH-60 approaches w/ cargo (front view)

01:36:13 Wide Shot - UH-60 drops cargo (side view)

01:40:10 Medium Shot - Flight crew observing from inside helicopter

01:45:13 Wide Shot - UH-60 drops cargo (side view)

01:47:27 Wide Shot - UH-60 drops cargo (top view)

01:50:00 Wide Shot - UH-60 departs (front view)