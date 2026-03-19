Hanuman Guardian | US Army Soldiers execute sling load operation with UH-60 Black Hawks

Soldiers from the 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, Field Support Company, participate in a sling load operation with UH-60 Black Hawks belonging to the Alpha Company, 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, during Hanuman Guardian on the Ban Di Lang training area in Lop Buri, Thailand, March 16, 2026. Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army B-Roll Package by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Woods, Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez and Sgt. Charles Marx)
Runtime - 08:32:08
00:00:00 Wide Shot - 3 FSC soldiers approach and attach cargo w/ UH-60 above (front view)
00:06:20 Wide Shot - 3 FSC soldiers attaching cargo shot from helicopter
00:11:19 Wide Shot - 3 FSC soldiers attaching cargo (side view)
00:13:22 Close Shot - Flight crew observing from inside helicopter
00:15:10 Wide Shot - 2 FSC soldiers attaching cargo shot from helicopter
00:18:10 Wide Shot - 2 FSC soldiers attaching cargo shot from helicopter shot from below
00:21:04 Medium Shot - 2 FSC soldiers attaching cargo shot from helicopter shot from below
00:22:17 Wide Shot - 3 FSC soldiers approach and attach cargo w/ UH-60 above (front view)
00:25:25 Medium Shot - 2 FSC soldiers attaching cargo shot from helicopter shot from below
00:28:27 Wide Shot - 3 FSC soldiers departing cargo (side view)
00:33:17 Wide Shot - 3 FSC soldiers departing cargo (front view)
00:39:13 Medium Shot - UH-60 lifts off w/ cargo shot from below
00:42:15 Wide Shot - UH-60 lifts off w/ cargo (side view)
00:46:08 Medium Shot - UH-60 lifts off w/ cargo shot from below
00:49:11 Wide Shot - UH-60 lifts off w/ cargo (top view)
00:52:25 Wide Shot - UH-60 lifts off w/ cargo (side view)
00:57:05 Medium Shot - UH-60 flies w/ cargo shot from below
01:01:12 Wide Shot - UH-60 flying with cargo (side view)
01:05:07 Medium Shot - UH-60 flying with cargo shot from helicopter
01:09:16 Medium Shot - UH-60 flies w/ cargo shot from below
01:12:20 Wide Shot - UH-60 flies w/ cargo
01:16:00 Medium Shot - Looking out the door of UH-60 (exterior)
01:18:26 Wide Shot - Shadow of UH-60 flying
01:21:14 Wide Shot - UH-60 flies w/ cargo
01:24:00 Medium Shot - Flight crew observing from inside helicopter
01:26:08 Wide Shot - UH-60 approaches w/ cargo (front view)
01:29:04 Medium Shot - UH-60 flies w/ cargo
01:32:03 Wide Shot - UH-60 approaches w/ cargo (front view)
01:36:13 Wide Shot - UH-60 drops cargo (side view)
01:40:10 Medium Shot - Flight crew observing from inside helicopter
01:45:13 Wide Shot - UH-60 drops cargo (side view)
01:47:27 Wide Shot - UH-60 drops cargo (top view)
01:50:00 Wide Shot - UH-60 departs (front view)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 04:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000313
|VIRIN:
|260316-A-GJ415-9795
|Filename:
|DOD_111585816
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hanuman Guardian | US Army Soldiers execute sling load operation with UH-60 Black Hawks, by SSG Jon Cortez, SGT Charles Marx and SSG Jeremiah Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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