Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force US-2 Aircraft Conducts a Water Takeoff and Landing, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000304" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force US-2 assigned to Fleet Air Wing 31 conducts a water takeoff and landing off the coast of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Mar. 9, 2026. The US-2 is a specialized amphibious search-and-rescue aircraft that can take off and land in short distances and in rough seas. Watch the full story on the AFN Iwakuni Facebook page. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)