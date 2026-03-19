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    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force US-2 Aircraft Conducts a Water Takeoff and Landing, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.08.2026

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force US-2 assigned to Fleet Air Wing 31 conducts a water takeoff and landing off the coast of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Mar. 9, 2026. The US-2 is a specialized amphibious search-and-rescue aircraft that can take off and land in short distances and in rough seas. Watch the full story on the AFN Iwakuni Facebook page. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 02:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000304
    VIRIN: 260309-M-YS621-5571
    PIN: 030926
    Filename: DOD_111585743
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force US-2 Aircraft Conducts a Water Takeoff and Landing, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JMSDF
    AFN Iwakuni
    US-2
    For the Full Story
    FAW 31
    MCAS Iwakuni

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