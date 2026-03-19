A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force US-2 assigned to Fleet Air Wing 31 conducts a water takeoff and landing off the coast of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Mar. 9, 2026. The US-2 is a specialized amphibious search-and-rescue aircraft that can take off and land in short distances and in rough seas. Watch the full story on the AFN Iwakuni Facebook page. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 02:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000304
|VIRIN:
|260309-M-YS621-5571
|PIN:
|030926
|Filename:
|DOD_111585743
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force US-2 Aircraft Conducts a Water Takeoff and Landing, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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