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    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force US-2 Aircraft Conducts a Water Takeoff and Landing, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.08.2026

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force US-2 assigned to Fleet Air Wing 31 conducts a water takeoff and landing off the coast of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Mar. 9, 2026. The US-2 is a specialized amphibious search-and-rescue aircraft that can take off and land in short distances and in rough seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 02:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000303
    VIRIN: 260309-M-YS621-3638
    PIN: 030926
    Filename: DOD_111585742
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force US-2 Aircraft Conducts a Water Takeoff and Landing, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JMSDF
    AFN Iwakuni
    Sea Plane
    US-2
    FAW-31
    MCAS Iwakuni

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