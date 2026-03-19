Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force US-2 Aircraft Conducts a Water Takeoff and Landing, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force US-2 assigned to Fleet Air Wing 31 conducts a water takeoff and landing off the coast of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Mar. 9, 2026. The US-2 is a specialized amphibious search-and-rescue aircraft that can take off and land in short distances and in rough seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 02:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000303
|VIRIN:
|260309-M-YS621-3638
|PIN:
|030926
|Filename:
|DOD_111585742
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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