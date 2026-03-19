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    341st Operations, Maintenance Groups ensure ICBM readiness [Mission Video]

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    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers and Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Operations Group and 341st Maintenance Group carry out their assigned roles at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, March 19, 2026. The 341 OG provides lethal combat capability by delivering long-range precision nuclear strikes. The 341 MXG maximizes intercontinental ballistic missile readiness and lethality by ensuring assigned launch facilities, launch control centers and support equipment are safe, serviceable and properly configured to meet mission needs. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 18:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000268
    VIRIN: 260319-F-VS152-1002
    Filename: DOD_111585470
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US

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    This work, 341st Operations, Maintenance Groups ensure ICBM readiness [Mission Video], by SSgt Mary Bowers and A1C Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Malmstrom AFB
    Missile Maintenance
    341st operations group
    341st Maintenance Group
    Missileers; ICBM operators; 13 N Day

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