341st Operations, Maintenance Groups ensure ICBM readiness [Mission Video]

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000268" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Operations Group and 341st Maintenance Group carry out their assigned roles at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, March 19, 2026. The 341 OG provides lethal combat capability by delivering long-range precision nuclear strikes. The 341 MXG maximizes intercontinental ballistic missile readiness and lethality by ensuring assigned launch facilities, launch control centers and support equipment are safe, serviceable and properly configured to meet mission needs. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)