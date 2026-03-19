U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Operations Group and 341st Maintenance Group carry out their assigned roles at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, March 19, 2026. The 341 OG provides lethal combat capability by delivering long-range precision nuclear strikes. The 341 MXG maximizes intercontinental ballistic missile readiness and lethality by ensuring assigned launch facilities, launch control centers and support equipment are safe, serviceable and properly configured to meet mission needs. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 18:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000268
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-VS152-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111585470
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 341st Operations, Maintenance Groups ensure ICBM readiness [Mission Video], by SSgt Mary Bowers and A1C Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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