Marine Corps Air Station Yuma 60th Annual Airshow

U.S. service members and civilian performers take part in the 60th annual Yuma Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 14, 2026. The Yuma Airshow is the installations’ largest annual community outreach event, showcasing Marine Corps aviation and strengthening the bond between the installation and the community. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000262
|VIRIN:
|260314-M-EN170-1001
|PIN:
|100001
|Filename:
|DOD_111585405
|Length:
|00:05:59
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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