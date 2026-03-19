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    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma 60th Annual Airshow

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    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. service members and civilian performers take part in the 60th annual Yuma Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 14, 2026. The Yuma Airshow is the installations’ largest annual community outreach event, showcasing Marine Corps aviation and strengthening the bond between the installation and the community.  (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000262
    VIRIN: 260314-M-EN170-1001
    PIN: 100001
    Filename: DOD_111585405
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma 60th Annual Airshow, by LCpl Christian Radosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Yuma Airshow, MCAS Yuma, Marine Corps Aviation, 60th Anniversary;

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