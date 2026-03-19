Marine Corps Air Station Yuma 60th Annual Airshow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000262" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members and civilian performers take part in the 60th annual Yuma Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 14, 2026. The Yuma Airshow is the installations’ largest annual community outreach event, showcasing Marine Corps aviation and strengthening the bond between the installation and the community. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)