U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Mission Support Group and 819th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers carry out their assigned roles at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, March 19, 2026. The mission of the 341 MSG is to provide world-class support to enable the warfighter mission of the 341st Missile Wing. The 819th RHS is a self-sufficient, mobile squadron capable of rapid response and independent operations in remote, austere environments worldwide. They provide the Air Force with a highly mobile civil engineering response force to support contingency and special operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 17:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000259
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-VS152-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111585368
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 341st Mission Support Group, 819th RED HORSE Squadron team up to enhance Malmstrom AFB infrastructure [Mission Video], by SSgt Mary Bowers and A1C Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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