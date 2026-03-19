341st Security Forces Group, 40th Helicopter Squadron collaborate to ensure nuclear surety [Mission Video]

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000252" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Security Forces Group and 40th Helicopter Squadron carry out their assigned roles at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, March 19, 2026. The mission of the 341 SFG is to protect and defend Malmstrom's intercontinental ballistic missiles, Airmen and families. The 40 HS ensures strategic security by providing flexible, rapid-response helicopter airlift support to the 341st Missile Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)