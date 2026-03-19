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    341st Security Forces Group, 40th Helicopter Squadron collaborate to ensure nuclear surety [Mission Video]

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    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers and Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Security Forces Group and 40th Helicopter Squadron carry out their assigned roles at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, March 19, 2026. The mission of the 341 SFG is to protect and defend Malmstrom's intercontinental ballistic missiles, Airmen and families. The 40 HS ensures strategic security by providing flexible, rapid-response helicopter airlift support to the 341st Missile Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 17:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000252
    VIRIN: 260319-F-VS152-1001
    Filename: DOD_111585258
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US

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    This work, 341st Security Forces Group, 40th Helicopter Squadron collaborate to ensure nuclear surety [Mission Video], by SSgt Mary Bowers and A1C Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Malmstrom
    Defender
    341st security forces group
    40th Helicopter Sqaudron
    helicopter

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