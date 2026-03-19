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    2d AA Battalion 84th Birthday

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    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division, commemorate the unit's 84th birthday. Since 1942, the battalion has forged a legacy defined by amphibious dominance, resilience and combat readiness. Reflecting on the Marines who built that legacy and those who continue to carry it forward. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 16:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000251
    VIRIN: 260319-M-BA951-1001
    Filename: DOD_111585223
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: US

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    2D AA bn
    yat yas
    2D MardDiv

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