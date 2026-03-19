2d AA Battalion 84th Birthday

U.S. Marines with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division, commemorate the unit's 84th birthday. Since 1942, the battalion has forged a legacy defined by amphibious dominance, resilience and combat readiness. Reflecting on the Marines who built that legacy and those who continue to carry it forward. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 16:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000251
|VIRIN:
|260319-M-BA951-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111585223
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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