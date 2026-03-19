2d AA Battalion 84th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000251" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division, commemorate the unit's 84th birthday. Since 1942, the battalion has forged a legacy defined by amphibious dominance, resilience and combat readiness. Reflecting on the Marines who built that legacy and those who continue to carry it forward. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)